OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

