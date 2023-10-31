Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,563.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.