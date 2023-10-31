Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
