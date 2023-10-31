NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($81.53).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,930 ($84.33) on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,889 ($59.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,460 ($90.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,042.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,853.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,601.40%.

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($84.00), for a total value of £379,665 ($461,991.97). Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

