Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
