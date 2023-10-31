MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.73.

Shares of MSCI opened at $481.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 1-year low of $444.87 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.76.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

