Morgan Stanley Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $195.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average is $218.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

