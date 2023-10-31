Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 126,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 282,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 820,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

