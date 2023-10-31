Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

MRVL stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

