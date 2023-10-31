Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TGT opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.