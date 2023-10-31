LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LCNB Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LCNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 545.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

