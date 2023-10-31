Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Cormark downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

LB stock opened at C$25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.95 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.9078695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

