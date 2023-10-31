Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,052.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.22. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $384.72 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

