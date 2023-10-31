JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.71. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

