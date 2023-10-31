Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $149.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:J opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,721,728. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

