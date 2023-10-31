J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

