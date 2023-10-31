J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 5,563 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 5.9% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $42,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 73,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

