iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 15,116,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

