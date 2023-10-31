iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

