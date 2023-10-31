iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

