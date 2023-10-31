iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,012 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

