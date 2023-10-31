iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $261.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average is $267.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

