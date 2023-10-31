iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

IEFA traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 12,261,856 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

