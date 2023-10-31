iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

