iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

