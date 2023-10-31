iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.