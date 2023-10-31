iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 270,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

