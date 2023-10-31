IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.65 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

