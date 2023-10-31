Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

