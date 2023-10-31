Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIMX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Himax Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
HIMX stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Himax Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.