Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $555.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

