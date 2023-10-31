Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.24.

Shares of HSY opened at $185.98 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

