Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. Graco has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

