GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 170.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 74.8% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 97.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

