Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.