Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.
In other news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at $953,534.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
