Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at $953,534.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Forward Air by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.