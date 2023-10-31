FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC updated its FY23 guidance to $3.57-$4.13 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.89-$1.38 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. TheStreet lowered FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.