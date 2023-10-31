Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £143.40 ($174.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($194.69) to £169 ($205.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of FLTR opened at £131.15 ($159.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £110.30 ($134.22) and a one year high of £168.32 ($204.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40,312.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of £148.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

