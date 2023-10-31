FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.00 on Friday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

