First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,608.33.

Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,388.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,354.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,295.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

