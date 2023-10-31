Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

