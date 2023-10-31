Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $123.04 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $123,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Accenture stock opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.