Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

