EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $243.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $212.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

