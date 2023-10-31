Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.11.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

ENPH stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $76.06 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.