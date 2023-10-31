Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 255,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Employers by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

