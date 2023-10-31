Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

