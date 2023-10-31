Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $565.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.99. The company has a market capitalization of $537.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

