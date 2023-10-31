Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,394 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

