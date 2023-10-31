Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

