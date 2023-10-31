Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

