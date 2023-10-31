Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

